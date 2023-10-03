Wingspan Takes Flight: Elevating Value For Private Equity-Owned Software Companies In The 'As-A-Service' Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlocking Higher Valuations through Expertise, Partnership, and Co-Investment

- Rick Farnell, CEO of Tracer ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where the software industry has fully embraced the 'as-a-service' model, Private Equity-owned software companies have faced unique challenges in realizing the complete advantages of this transformative shift. Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Wingspan , a firm whose single focus is to increase the enterprise value of Private Equity-owned Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).Unlocking the Potential of 'As-a-Service' Valuation MultiplesWingspan recognizes that 'as-a-service' software assets command significantly higher valuation multiples. While the software industry has flourished under this paradigm, Private Equity-owned assets have often lagged. Common success inhibitors include the inherent complexities of cloud transformation, coupled with the constraints of relatively smaller size, cost limitations, and shorter holding periods. As a result, many PE-held companies tend to stall or not even start this critical component to unlock higher valuations.Wingspan's Unique ApproachWingspan is on a mission to change the game. Our approach is rooted in a wealth of expertise, a proven methodology, and a commitment to outcome co-dependency. Here's what sets Wingspan apart:> Seasoned Expertise and Network: Our team is comprised of operators, not consultants, who have held leadership positions within cloud, software, and consulting industry leaders. They have a proven track record of leading significant digital transformations and through their vast network of Technology relationships further accelerate and amplify the momentum through 360° hyper-scale partnership engagements.> Tailored for PE Challenges: Recognizing the distinct challenges faced by Private Equity (PE) in this realm, we deploy a methodology that delicately balances integration complexities, EBITDA priorities, and the strategic investments from hyper scalers in both transformation and go-to-market / sell-with motions.> Co-Investment for Mutual Success: At Wingspan, we believe in co-investing in the success of our clients. As we identify the potential for mutual growth (and the PE firm shares our enthusiasm), we take a stake in the exit. This approach fosters a genuine, symbiotic relationship with both the PE firm and the leadership team of the software asset."Wingspan has been an invaluable partner in the transformation of Tracer to become the SaaS leader in digital brand intelligence. They were a force multiplier in helping us define our growth strategy across product, pricing, and sales. Their expertise and commitment to our goals and collaboration with our executive leadership team added velocity to our aggressive timeline. We're excited about our transformative journey ahead” says Rick Farnell, CEO of Tracer.“Wingspan is more than a consultancy; they're architects of growth.""At Wingspan, we are driven by the belief that the 'as-a-service' era holds immense potential for Private Equity-owned software assets. This digital transformation opportunity is so much bigger than an EBITDA improvement through a cloud TCO proposition. We built Wingspan to be the catalyst for transformation, bridging the gap between vision and reality” says Bas Kamphuis, Wingspan's CEO.“Our team's expertise, our tailored methodology, and our commitment to co-investment are our guiding principles as we embark on this journey to reshape the landscape of Private Equity-owned ISVs."A Different Flight PlanWingspan is not just a consultancy; but rather a catalyst for transformation. Wingspan is purpose-built to empower Private Equity-owned ISVs to thrive in the 'as-a-service' era and enable them to soar to new heights and unlock the true potential of their software assets.For media inquiries, please contact: , telephone: 415-527-0056About WingspanWingspan is a trailblazing consultancy dedicated to driving the transformation of Private Equity-owned Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the 'as-a-service' era. With a team of seasoned operators, a tailored methodology, and a commitment to co-investment, Wingspan empowers software assets to thrive in the evolving technology landscape.

