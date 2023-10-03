LOCAL HIGHLAND COWS GET PAMPERED TO CELEBRATE THE OPENING OF NEW PET GROOMING LOCATION IN EDMONTON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ranch By The Beech Micro Miniature Highland calf welcomed to her spa day at Oh My Dog Spa

Micro Miniature Highland calf is looking like a moovie star after her pampering at the Oh My Dog Spa!

From Ranch to Rodeo (drive) Allove is one stunning dam after her day at the Oh My Dog Spa. All the other Miniature Highland Cattle at Ranch By The Beech located in Alberta Canada are going to be lining up for their visit.

Oh My Dog Pet Spa's grand opening of new full service pet grooming location in NW Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- To celebrate the grand opening of their new location, local pet groomers Oh My Dog Pet Spa invited a couple moovie stars to experience some unique pampering. Gigi and Allove two all Canadian dams with Scottish roots, really made a splash!Oh My Dog Pet Spa owner Myrna Saramago has been providing Edmonton and surrounding area with pet grooming services since 2018 at her original Edmonton SW location where they“treat your furry friend like royalty”. To milk the news about the grand opening of her new NW Edmonton location and to ensure it was herd about, Myrna had an udderly amoozing idea. Myrna reached out to local Edmonton area Ranch By The Beech , Canadas first fully operational Miniature Highland cattle ranch, to invite some special guests.Allove and Gigi, miniature Highland and micro Highland calves respectively, both enjoyed a day of top to bottom pampering, from two of Myrna's professional groomers. Holy cow you should see the results, the two dams went from ranch to rodeo (drive), showing this local groomer has what it takes to care for all your furry friends.For more information about Oh My Dog Pet Spa visitFor more information about Ranch By The Beech visitMEDIA CONTACT*Myrna****1-780-655-1797*

