FR Conversions Announces Major Company Rebranding Initiative

WESTMINSTER, MD, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FR Conversions , LLC, is announcing a new corporate branding strategy, heightening the company's position as a leading supplier of mobility, ambulance and secure transport van conversions.FR 's new branding captures the company's commitment to mobility and motion for users combined with modernity and creativity in product engineering and design. The re-branding effort includes the launch of a new logo and updated website.“Our entire team worked to develop a logo and overall look that captures our passion for innovation, and our devotion to creating mobility products that meet the needs of the end user” said Eliyahu Rosenbloom, CEO of FR Conversions.“FR's rebranding also addresses the specialized needs of government contractors, commercial transit organizations, non-emergency medical transit providers and municipalities.”“The new branding showcases FR as an industry pacesetter and a dependable, effective supplier,” said Mindy Ginsberg, Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships.“We pride ourselves on delivering the highest level of value, safety, drivability and durability.”FR's new website offers a modern interface for dealers, customers and users to browse all of the company's innovative solutions, including rear-entry wheelchair-accessible minivans & taxis, accessible full-size vans, ambulances and secure transport vehicles. Visit the new site at .

