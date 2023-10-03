A2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS ACHIEVES NADCAP® CAAP AC7402 ACCREDITATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions , (A2), a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, announces that it has received the Nadcap® Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program (CAAP) AC7402 accreditation through the Performance Review Institute (PRI) certification body.“Our Defense and Aerospace OEM partners flow down stringent quality management systems and test standard requirements,” said Chad Spikes, Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance at A2 Global Electronics.“As a result, our CAAP accreditation is a testament to the value that A2 provides our customers, that they can rest assured they are sourcing the highest quality components.”The PRI CAAP accreditation ensures the risk of counterfeit components entering the supply chain is mitigated throughout the aviation, space, and defense industries. Companies must go through a stringent audit and accreditation process that validates their procedures in fact protect against the introduction of counterfeit parts and identifies any areas of improvement. The CAAP AC7402 auditing criteria specifically certifies distributors' processes for the avoidance, detection, mitigation, and disposition of counterfeit electronic components.“This is an impressive achievement, with their ability to meet demanding industry and customer requirements, now recognized globally,” said Jay Solomond, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute.“I am delighted to congratulate A2 Global for their dedication and professionalism which has led to their CAAP AC7402 accreditation achievement”.A2 has received several certifications and accreditations prior, including AS6171, AS9120, AS6081, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO/IEC 17025:2017, all of which ensure control, traceability, and efficacy of components.To learn more, visit a2globalelectronics .ABOUT A2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICSWith over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive international supply network and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components and offers component authentication, electrical testing, and value-added services for customers in a wide variety of industries, including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.ABOUT NADCAP®Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap® is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute® (PRI). PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with the industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at or contact PRI at .

