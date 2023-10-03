Zoocasa Launches Online Real Estate Search Portal In More Than 50 Major U.S. Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zoocasa Realty LLC , a subsidiary of eXp Realty ® (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that it has expanded its home search and listings portal capabilities to include MLS feeds from more than 50 major cities across the U.S.This marks the beginning of expansion efforts into the U.S. for the award-winning prop-tech company, with listings now available in 20 cities in Florida as well as cities across Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, Vermont, New Mexico, South Carolina, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.“Since joining eXp Realty in 2022, we have been working to scale our services into the United States,” said Carrie Lysenko, CEO of Zoocasa.“We are thrilled to offer our suite of digital tools now across both Canada and the U.S. and to be one of the first Canadian-originated real estate portals to have such wide-reaching coverage. We look forward to connecting more buyers and sellers to the expertise of our eXp agents in these new markets.”eXp World Holdings, Inc., the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises, acquired Zoocasa Realty Inc. and its key property, Zoocasa, to bolster eXp Realty's online lead generation, home search and listings portal opportunities for their agents and brokers.“Online home search portals are critical tools for real estate agents and customers,” said Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer of eXp Realty.“This expansion will give more of our agents a proprietary option for nurtured and inside sales qualified leads from our own portals.”Zoocasa users can view listing price history, sold data, local sales activity and set preferences and alerts to personalize their real estate experience.For more information, visit or download the mobile app via the iOS App Store or Google Play.About Zoocasa Realty Inc.Zoocasa is an award-winning prop-tech company and wholly owned subsidiary of eXp Realty Inc. LLC. Zoocasa uses data and technology to deliver an intelligent, end-to-end real estate experience.Zoocasa's insights and suite of digital tools, combined with the market expertise of its dedicated agents and team allows Zoocasa to set a new standard for full-service real estate. A 4-time winner of both the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and the Top Growing Companies in Canada by the Globe and Mail, Zoocasa continues to innovate on the home buying, selling and search experience online.Media Relations ContactZoocasa Realty Inc.About eXp World Holdings, Inc.eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.For more information, visit .Media Relations Contact:eXp World Holdings, Inc.Safe Harbor StatementThe statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

