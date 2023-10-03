GHB Intellect CEO Named As A World's Best IP Strategist For 7Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ghobad HeidariSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GHB Intellect, a global leader in intellectual property consulting and strategy, proudly announces that its Founder and President, Dr. Ghobad Heidari , has been selected for inclusion in the prestigious IAM Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists of 2023 for the seventh consecutive year.The IAM Strategy 300, an annual publication by IAM (Intellectual Asset Management) magazine, is recognized as the definitive guide to the world's foremost intellectual property strategists. This exclusive list features professionals who consistently exhibit exceptional skills and expertise in crafting and managing IP strategies that drive innovation and safeguard intellectual property assets.Dr. Ghobad Heidari's continued presence in the IAM Strategy 300 reinforces his exceptional contributions to the field of intellectual property and underscores his unwavering commitment to helping organizations maximize the value of their intellectual assets. As the Founder and President of GHB Intellect, Dr. Heidari has played an instrumental role in establishing the company's intellectual property consulting services as a trusted resource for businesses seeking strategic guidance and high-quality support on intellectual property matters.Under Dr. Heidari's visionary leadership, GHB Intellect has built a sterling reputation for delivering excellence by providing tailored IP solutions that align seamlessly with clients' business objectives. His profound grasp of the intricacies of IP landscapes and his ability to conceive innovative approaches have consistently yielded tangible results for clients from diverse industries.In response to this distinguished recognition, Dr. Heidari remarked, "I am profoundly honored to be named among the IAM Strategy 300 for the seventh consecutive year in 2023. This remarkable achievement underscores the tireless dedication and unwavering commitment of the entire GHB Intellect team in delivering unparalleled value to our clients. It also exemplifies our commitment to remaining at the cutting-edge of both high-tech and IP."GHB Intellect continues to extend its global footprint and enhance its suite of services to address the evolving needs of clients navigating the intricate realm of intellectual property. Ghobad Heidari's recognition as one of the world's preeminent IP strategists reaffirms the company's dedication to excellence and its mission to empower clients with strategic IP solutions.About GHB IntellectAs a full-service intellectual property consulting firm since 2007, we pride ourselves on bringing high-value services to leading intellectual property teams across the globe. Founded by Dr. Ghobad Heidari, an industry-recognized technologist and a top IP strategist, GHB Intellect is a turn-key service provider, providing technology and intellectual property expertise and support. Our clients include large and small technology/scientific companies, institutional and individual patent owners, law firms and other entities involved in IP transactions.

