Author Barry I. Gold To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

OAKLAND, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Opioid addiction is at an all-time tragically killing almost a million people world- wide. The numbers are staggering, alarming and cause for concern. Although drug abuse has been on the rise, one particular individual has been pro- active in taking prolific measures to raise awareness and find solutions to combat this opioid epidemic once and for all.

Barry I. Gold is a retired pharmacologist and author of We're Overdosed. Barry attended the University of Cincinnati where he graduated with a B.S. in zoology. He was awarded a Ph.D. in pharmacology by Boston University and took a Postdoctoral Fellowship at Yale University's medical school.

He has published in Woman's Day, History Magazine, Parent, Ducts and the book Short Story Contest Winners by Warren Adler.

According to Barry, our health care system remains woefully sluggish in effectively responding to addictions and the urgency to ramp up ongoing efforts to treat addictions is critical. In order to address his growing concern, Barry was inspired to write his thought-provoking book We're Overdosed which examines the history of opioids that began in response to combating chronic pain that so many people were incessantly struggling with.

From his scientific perspective, Barry shares his expertise regarding gaining control of prescription opioids through Federal legislation. He emphasizes how the United States is key in eradicating drug use by making it a priority and taking a stronger stance in preventing illicit drugs from reaching their destination in the first place.

Although opioids are commonly used for pain treatment such as morphine, fentanyl, and tramadol prolonged use can lead to opioid dependence. Barry says although recovery from addiction is a lifelong process, it is absolutely attainable and there are multifaceted approaches and evidence-based treatments to helping individuals recover and live as valuable members of society.

Barry encourages us on how we must systemically and collaboratively make the road to recovery more appealing with the promise for long term outcomes.

Listen to Barry's upcoming two-part interview as he discusses his book and solution and his expertise towards sustainable solutions.

