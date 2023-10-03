Palestinian Presidency Warns Against Israel's Continued Provocations In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian presidency, cautioned Tuesday against the continuation of incursions by extremist settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, into Jerusalem City, and its Muslim and Christian sanctities.

In a press statement, Abu Rudeineh said these provocations practiced by Israel's occupation authorities and settlers constitute a "dangerous" approach aimed at detonating the situation, which will lead to "dangerous" repercussions whose results no one can predict.

Through these policies, the Israeli occupation authorities are trying to create new realities in East Jerusalem, he said.

He noted that the occupation "must know very well that East Jerusalem, with its sanctities, is a Palestinian Arab land", and all Israel's attempts to change the nature, history, and identity of Jerusalem "will fail".

Abu Rudeineh affirmed "there will be no security and stability" without sovereignty, security, sanctities, and the approval of the Palestinian people and its leadership.

He reiterated that the world, mainly the US, must bear responsibility of halting these "irresponsible" actions, especially as the world and international legitimacy talk about a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, including Security Council Resolution 2334.

Abu Rudeineh indicated that comprehensive peace would not be achieved without these national and international constants, and Palestinian people's rights to obtain their full rights approved by international legitimacy and international law.

The settlers have intensified their incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque over the past days. (end)

nq







MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107180370