OPEC To Launch World Oil Outlook '23 Oct 9 In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that it will launch 17th edition of its World Oil Outlook (WOO) on Monday, October 9, in Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman will be participating as special guest of honor, mentioned OPEC-released statement.

OPEC Secretary General, Haitham Al-Ghais, will deliver the opening remarks, followed by a video outlining the publication's key messages.

The launch will also feature a panel discussion, and a questions and answers session with management and analysts from the OPEC Secretariat's Research Division.

First published in 2007, WOO is one of the Organization's flagship publications. It provides an in-depth review and analysis of the global oil and energy industries, and offers assessments of various scenarios in the medium- and long-term development of the oil sector.

WOO also offers insights into related key issues, including supply and demand, investment, the potential impact of policies and sustainable development, and a detailed analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the global oil and energy industries.

Secretary General Al-Ghais stated, "WOO demonstrates OPEC's long-standing commitment to market stability through knowledge sharing and data transparency," reported the statement.

He further spoke of the quality of the publication calling it, "A testament to the excellence of those involved in its production, including Member Countries' officials and experts, and OPEC Secretariat specialists,"

Al-Ghais voiced his confidence in this year's edition contirbution to better understanding of global oil and energy markets as well as industry developments.

"It is appropriate that this edition is launched in Riyadh in view of the leadership role Saudi Arabia has played to help bring stability and balance to global oil markets", The Secretary General added.

The WOO 2023 will be available in an interactive format and PDF on the OPEC website and via the OPEC app upon publication. (end)

