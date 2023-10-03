Thailand Shopping Mall Shooting Kills Three, Suspect Arrested

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- At least three people were killed when a gunman opened fire at an upscale shopping center in the heart of Thailand's capital Bangkok, while a 14-year old suspect has been arrested, state media reported on Tuesday.

The gunman was shooting indiscriminately as he roamed around Siam Paragon mall, which is the Thai capital's most famous shopping outlet, witnesses said, citing a mass exodus of shoppers as the shooting ensued.

Though largely rare, the Southeast Asian monarchy has seen sporadic incidents of mass shootings, including an incident in 2020 where a former soldier killed nearly 30 people in a rampage. (end)

aab









MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107180368