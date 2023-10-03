Sajith Raises Concerns After Parliament Summons Journalists

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today raised concerns after a group of journalists were summoned by the Parliament privileges committee.

Premadasa told Parliament that four journalists of a private radio station had been summoned by the Parliament privileges committee over a media report.

The opposition leader said that he had been attacked in the media on numerous occasions and if the same policy were to be followed then a number of journalists will need be summoned.

Premadasa demanded media freedom and urged the Government to reconsider acts that suppress media freedom.

He said the Online Safety Bill tabled in Parliament today is also one attempt to suppress media freedom.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Opposition Leader, Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaksa said that Parliament committees should not be seen as something negative.

He said that the committee is only used to clarify matters. (Colombo Gazette)