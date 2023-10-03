Previous UK defense secretary asks Ukraine to assemble younger units for counterattack

(MENAFN) Former United Kingdom defense secretary, Ben Wallace, has emphasized the need for Ukraine to bolster its counteroffensive efforts by enlisting more young soldiers. Wallace contends that while Kiev has made progress in its counteroffensive, President Vladimir Zelensky must mobilize a younger generation of Ukrainians to secure a decisive victory. He argues that Western nations should augment this effort by providing essential weaponry to empower Ukraine in its battle against Russia.



Despite facing formidable challenges, Kiev's forces have persisted in their efforts to make headway throughout the summer. These endeavors, however, have been met with entrenched Russian defenses characterized by extensive minefields, formidable artillery, and swarms of drones. The toll has been heavy, with Russia's Defense Ministry reporting a staggering figure of over 83,000 Ukrainian servicemen killed since the commencement of the counteroffensive.



Ben Wallace, in contrast, sees a positive trajectory, noting that Ukrainian forces have been gradually adapting their tactics and absorbing crucial lessons. He credits their resourcefulness in making the most of the equipment provided to them. In his view, a Ukrainian victory is within reach, contingent on the government's continued commitment and action.



Wallace's perspective underscores the vital role that a younger generation of troops could play in achieving a decisive outcome. By enlisting and empowering this demographic, Ukraine could potentially shift the balance in its favor. Moreover, Wallace's call for Western nations to provide necessary weaponry signifies the international support required to bolster Ukraine's efforts in the ongoing conflict.



In essence, Wallace's assessment acknowledges the challenges faced by Ukraine while emphasizing the potential for success through strategic mobilization and international assistance. His perspective adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding Ukraine's counteroffensive and highlights the importance of continued efforts to secure a favorable outcome.



