Metformin holds therapeutic potential for gestational diabetes treatment

(MENAFN) According to a University of Galway study, the medication metformin provides prospective therapeutic advantages for the treatment of gestational diabetes.



This illness increases the health risks for moms and newborns and affects about 3 million pregnant women annually around the world.



Metformin's effects on pregnant women with gestational diabetes were examined in a study directed by consultant endocrinologist Prof. Fidelma Dunne.



A US medical journal reported the trial's findings.



“Traditionally, gestational diabetes management revolved around dietary advice and physical activity, with insulin as the next line of treatment," Prof Dunne informed the 59th yearly conference of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Hamburg, Germany. "Though effective, insulin can present complications."



The team of researchers looked into metformin, a medication with a six-decade history of treating Type 2 Diabetes, in an effort to develop a safer and more efficient substitute.



Over 500 pregnant participants were involved in the randomly allocated, placebo-controlled Emerge study, which produced positive results.

MENAFN03102023000045015839ID1107180227