Turkey fires airstrikes in Iraq after radical assault

(MENAFN) In a swift and resolute response to a suicide bombing near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkish warplanes carried out targeted airstrikes against suspected strongholds of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) within Iraqi Kurdistan. The Turkish Defense Ministry reported that the operation, which took place on Sunday around 9PM, resulted in the destruction of 20 identified targets utilized by terrorist elements in the regions of Metina, Hakurk, Qandil, and Gara in northern Iraq.



Ankara has stated that the primary objective of this operation was to neutralize the PKK and other associated terrorist elements. Furthermore, it aims to prevent potential terrorist attacks originating from northern Iraq against both the Turkish populace and law enforcement agencies, ultimately securing the nation's borders. This move underscores Turkey's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens and maintaining the stability of its territory.



The incident that triggered this swift military response transpired earlier on Sunday morning, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside the Turkish Interior Ministry.



Fortunately, due to the vigilance and quick response of security forces, his accomplice was neutralized, preventing further loss of life. Although there were no additional fatalities, two police officers sustained injuries during the incident, according to official reports.



Turkey's decisive action in the aftermath of this terrorist attack serves as a stark reminder of the government's dedication to eradicating threats to its national security. By targeting known PKK strongholds in northern Iraq, Ankara aims to not only eliminate immediate dangers but also establish a more secure environment for its citizens and enforcement agencies, ultimately fortifying the nation's borders against future threats.



MENAFN03102023000045015687ID1107180226