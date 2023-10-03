Global Almond Milk Market Surged To $8.9 Billion In 2022, Driven By Health-Conscious Consumers

The global almond milk market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching $8.9 billion in 2022, and is expected to expand even further. The market is projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview

Almond milk, made from an emulsion of blanched almonds, acacia, sugar, and water, has gained significant popularity as a lactose-free, low-calorie alternative to conventional milk. It is not only rich in vitamins E and D but also offers numerous health benefits, including heart health, bone and muscle strengthening, blood sugar level maintenance, and support for weight management.

These qualities have made almond milk a sought-after product in the food and beverage (F&B) and personal care industries worldwide. The market offers a variety of packaging and flavors, including plain, vanilla, mango, and chocolate.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the global almond milk market:

Market Segmentation

The global almond milk market is segmented based on several key factors:



Type: Plain and flavored.

Category: Organic and conventional.

Packaging Type: Carton, glass, and others.

Application: Beverages, frozen desserts, personal care, and others.

Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Key players in the global almond milk market include Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms LLC, Daiya Foods Inc., Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Hiland Dairy Foods, Malk Organics LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Sanitarium, SunOpta Inc., and The WhiteWave Foods Company, among others.

