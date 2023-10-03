Ageagle To Present At LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference On Tomorrow Morning In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the“Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that Barrett Mooney , Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference to be held in Los Angeles this week. Mooney will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.



To be held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Los Angeles from October 3-5, 2023, the LD Micro Main Event is widely viewed to be one of the most important and influential conferences in the micro-cap world today. Since 2008, nearly two thousand companies have presented.

PRESENTATION DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

WHO: Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO, AgEagle

WHEN: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM – 9:25 AM PT in Track 3

WHERE: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Registration for the live presentation can be accessed on the LD Micro conference website at .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations Email:

Media Email:

####

Tags AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. NYSE American: UAVS Present LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference Barrett Mooney Chairman and CEO