Arizona College Of Nursing Is Now Enrolling Students In St. Louis, Missouri

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Lanette Stuckey Ph.D., MSN, RN, Dean of NursingPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in St. Louis, Missouri. This will be the 18th campus location for the college and the first campus to open in the state of Missouri. -Missouri faces a nursing shortage, and indicators predict the demand for new nurses will continue. The state has 6,982 vacant staff nurse positions, according to the Missouri Hospital Association 2023 workforce report . As many nurses leave or age out of the profession, Missouri is experiencing a 17.4% RN staff vacancy rate. Missouri's continuing demand for nurses is an excellent opportunity for aspiring nursing graduates.Arizona College of Nursing aims to address the demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RN) in Missouri by offering a program that provides students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Nursing Degree (BSN) in three years or less, with qualified transfer credit. Students will experience a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training through simulation labs and clinical rotations. The college is accepting enrollments for its first cohort, with classes beginning October 23rd, 2023.“Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, and the need will only increase as Missouri's population ages and the labor force declines,” said Dr. Lanette Stuckey, Ph.D., MSN, RN, Dean of Nursing for Arizona College of Nursing's St. Louis Campus.“This is an exciting time to pursue a nursing career, and we are thrilled to open our St. Louis campus. Our accredited, student-centric BSN program will prepare students for a fulfilling nursing career.”Students will benefit from small class sizes, providing the opportunity to receive individual attention and form relationships with faculty and classmates. The St. Louis campus will also offer support services, including tutoring, open lab time, counseling services, career development services, and opportunities to join student nursing associations.The St. Louis campus is located at 1807 Park 270 Drive, Maryland Heights, Missouri. For more information, please visit:

Melany Stroupe

Arizona College of Nursing

+1 602-300-1307

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok