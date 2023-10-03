Burhani Engineers Ltd Promotes HIV/AIDS And STI Awareness Campaign In Mofu, Ihenga And Kibaoni

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BURHANI ENGINEERS LTD - Engineering Consulting Firm in Nairobi, Kenya organizes the HIV/AIDS and STI awareness camp

Kenyan engineering firm, Burhani Engineers Ltd, is taking a proactive role in community health by leading an HIV/AIDS and STI awareness campaign.

NAIROBI, KENYA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Burhani Engineers Ltd , a leading Kenyan engineering company with a history dating back to 1977, has extended its commitment to community welfare by spearheading an HIV/AIDS and STI awareness campaign in the regions of Mofu, Ihenga, and Kibaoni. With over four decades of experience, the company continues to leverage its expertise to drive positive change and make a lasting impact in the communities it serves.In collaboration with Ifakara District Hospital and Mlimba District Hospital, Burhani Engineers Ltd partnered with the departments specializing in STD/HIV/AIDS to organize a comprehensive awareness program. The campaign aimed to encourage voluntary HIV testing among workers and residents in these regions, while also offering essential counseling services before and after the tests. In addition, the campaign included the distribution of condoms to promote safe practices within these communities.Focusing on the Communities: Empowering Through Awareness :Burhani Engineers Limited recognizes the critical importance of promoting HIV/AIDS and STI awareness, particularly in regions where access to healthcare and information may be limited. By partnering with local healthcare facilities and community organizations, the company aimed to create a positive impact on the lives of the people living in Mofu, Ihenga, and Kibaoni.The campaign saw active participation from the local population, with individuals volunteering for HIV testing in significant numbers. The results were indicative of the campaign's effectiveness in promoting awareness and encouraging responsible behavior:A Legacy of Innovation and Community Engagement :Burhani Engineers Limited's journey began in Kenya in 1977, and over the years, the company has expanded its presence across 13 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. As a Kenyan engineering company, takes pride in its deep-rooted commitment to innovation, ingenuity, and expertise.The company's approach is collaborative, working closely with clients to align and set market trends. This approach allows to provide bespoke solutions and integrate turnkey solutions within existing systems. Beyond engineering projects, the company actively engages with communities to drive positive change and improve the quality of life for those it serves.A Call to Action: Advancing Community Health :The HIV/AIDS and STI awareness campaign in Mofu, Ihenga, and Kibaoni reflects Burhani Engineers Limited's dedication to corporate social responsibility. By addressing crucial health issues in collaboration with local healthcare institutions, the company is contributing to the overall well-being of the communities it operates in.As we celebrate these positive outcomes, it is a reminder that collective efforts can lead to meaningful change. Civil engineering company in Kenya encourages other organizations to join in and support initiatives that promote community health, as it is only by working together that we can create healthier and more vibrant communities.About Burhani Engineers Ltd:Burhani Engineers Ltd is a leading engineering and procurement company in Kenya with a rich history dating back to 1977. With over four decades of experience, the company has expanded its footprint across 13 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. We are committed to innovation, expertise, and community engagement, delivering bespoke solutions and turnkey projects while actively contributing to the betterment of the communities it serves.

Fatema Pirbhai

Burhani Engineers Ltd

+254 725 888545



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn