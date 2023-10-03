Cardiovascular Associates Of America And Medaxiom Establish An Industry Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MedAxiom Partnership Further Demonstrates CVAUSA's Commitment to Building the Leading Cardiovascular Care Network in the US

- Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSAORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, jointly announced a new strategic partnership with MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions.“I am very excited to establish a strategic partnership between CVAUSA and MedAxiom. I've been involved with MedAxiom since its inception over 20 years ago and have the highest respect and admiration for Dr. Jerry Blackwell, the entire MedAxiom leadership team, and MedAxiom's many important contributions to the business of cardiology,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA.“We share a common vision: create a more effective and efficient cardiovascular care delivery system. One that reduces unnecessary ED visits and hospitalizations. A system that shifts care to lower-cost settings while optimizing quality, safety, access, equity, and patient experience.”This alliance is a further testament to CVAUSA's commitment to its mission to empower cardiovascular specialists to transform patient care and its vision to revolutionize cardiovascular health. All CVAUSA groups who are not currently MedAxiom members will join MedAxiom.“We are thrilled to have CVAUSA join MedAxiom as an industry partner,” said Jerry Blackwell, President and CEO, MedAxiom.“MedAxiom is committed to being the trusted resource for the free exchange of ideas and education through our member network and the unrivaled repository of organizational performance benchmarking through our MedAxcess database. The depth, breadth, and vision of CVAUSA has been positioned among the avant-garde – and expands MedAxiom's portfolio to educate its membership on private equity-sponsored care delivery organizations. Importantly, partnering with CVAUSA brings more than a dozen new cardiovascular organizations into our network with the expectation of mutual benefit.”CVAUSA is the largest PE-sponsored cardiovascular network in the US, with 17 partner groups operating in eight states, 350+ cardiologists and cardiovascular physicians, 150+ cardiovascular specialized advanced practice providers, 700,000+ active patients, 2,200+ employees, 10 cardiovascular ambulatory surgery centers, 15 office-based labs, and 100+ clinic locations. Through this partnership, CVAUSA will work with MedAxiom to educate its members about the emerging role of private equity in the cardiovascular space, and how CVAUSA is building a premier, physician-led, patient-centered national cardiovascular network.MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians, revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data, and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience, and improved clinician experience.If you want to learn more about how to expand your cardiovascular practice and our medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at .About Cardiovascular Associates of AmericaHeadquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit .About MedAxiomMedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians, revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data, and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience, and improved clinician experience. For more information, visit

