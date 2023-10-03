Prohawk AI Supports Uncovering Treasure In The HISTORY® Channel Series“The Curse Of Oak Island”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) - ProHawk AI providing unmatched visibility through undersea darkness and turbidity, New tunnel structures discovered potentially holding immense significance

- Bob BrownLAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ProHawk Technology Group, the leader in AI-enabled computer vision restoration, today announced significant advancements in uncovering legendary treasure while supporting dig efforts during filming of The HISTORY® Channel's popular nonfiction series "The Curse of Oak Island."The hit show, which is produced by Prometheus Entertainment for The HISTORY® Channel, is gearing up for its 11th season premiering on Tuesday, November 7 at 9/8c and is one of the network's most successful series of all time. In the first episode of its previous season, viewers journeyed to uncover the legendary treasure in the underwater tunnels near the suspected location of the infamous Money Pit, an area rumored to contain untold riches and historical artifacts. The exploration team utilized ProHawk AI 's state-of-the-art video restoration technologies to see through the darkness and turbidity of severe underground and underwater conditions.Oak Island, an island located off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, has captured the imagination of treasure hunters, historians, and adventurers worldwide for centuries. The island is believed to be the final resting place of a fabled treasure, that is buried in a deep booby-trapped shaft often referred to as the Money Pit.ProHawk AI's computer vision technologies assisted the Oak Island team in revealing significant new findings in the quest to uncover the treasure buried beneath the mysterious Money Pit. Delving deep into the world of underwater exploration, the series showcased ProHawk's technological breakthroughs enabling researchers to make crucial discoveries that were previously hidden in the depths of Oak Island's waters. ProHawk's advanced video restoration improves the clarity and visibility of underwater footage and has the potential to revolutionize underwater exploration and archaeological research by providing unparalleled clarity and precision in analyzing submerged environments.Marty Lagina, one of the stars of the show, said simply, "Wow," reacting to the ProHawk video imagery transforming dark murky images from underground tunnels filled with seawater into high-resolution clarity. "With this enhanced footage, the team discovered new artifacts holding immense significance as it may lead to the actual location of the original Money Pit."ProHawk's patented software solutions and algorithms restores video on a pixel-by-pixel, real-time basis overcoming virtually all environmental obstacles and is the only AI Computer Vision Company that is deployable at the edge, client, server or cloud levels.Bob Brown, Chief Executive Officer at ProHawk AI commented,“This is just cool and fun. I remember hiking the Santa Monica mountains as a kid going to skull rock to look for treasure. Who doesn't like finding treasure? ProHawk has uncovered breakthroughs on the show, but its underwater visibility applications for detailed pipeline inspection, for ship hull inspection and safety, for military and multiple other underwater applications are completely untapped.”About ProHawk Technology Group, Inc.ProHawk AI is a leading AI-enabled computer vision technology company. The Company's patented algorithms and technologies enable real-time, pixel-by-pixel video restoration, overcoming virtually all environmental obstacles to maximize end user insight and productivity. ProHawk AI's software works in less than a blink of an eye (<3 milliseconds) allowing earlier and greater object detection to position it to capture a meaningful share of the emerging $135B Computer Vision market.ProHawk Technology Group has recently partnered with Dell, NVIDIA, and select others to bring their technologies to market across a range of applications including Medical, Military, Law Enforcement, Safety & Security and other industries.More information can be found at .Safe Harbor DisclosureThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. ProHawk AI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

