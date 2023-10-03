Sisi declares bid for 3rd term in Egyptian presidency

(MENAFN) Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the leader of Egypt, declared on Monday that he would like to seek a third term in office. Sisi, whose six-year tenure as a leader ends in 2024, was generally anticipated to run again in the December presidential elections. Sisi declared that he would run for reelection in an address that was broadcast on television.



Thousands of Egyptians had gathered in various squares to support Sisi's bid for a third term in government when the announcement was made. On December 10–12, Egypt will hold presidential elections.



Based on the nation's election authority, candidates who wish to compete in the elections may submit their candidacy papers from October 5–14.



A total of seven political leaders have declared their intentions to run, including former lawmaker and major opposition contender Ahmed Tantawi.



Candidates must obtain the support of 20 MPs or 25,000 registered voters from more than 15 regions, with a minimum of 1,000 votes required for each governorate, in order to be eligible to run.

