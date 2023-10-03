The Globe And Mail Recognizes Monetizemore For Its Fourth Consecutive Year As Canada's Top Growing Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MonetizeMore earned a spot at No. 136 on the Globe and Mail list of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore , a global leader in advertising technology and ad monetization solutions for web publishers and app developers, is proud to announce that The Globe and Mail has recognized it as Canada's Top Growing Company for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious accolade reflects their unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustained growth in the ad tech landscape.

Four Years in a Row: MonetizeMore Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies program celebrates outstanding companies in Canada with the most significant revenue growth over the past three years. MonetizeMore is pleased to announce it has placed No. 136 out of 425 companies on the 2023 Report on Business Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. MonetizeMore earned its spot with a three-year growth of 352%.

The complete list of 2023 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October Report on Business magazine issue. The list is out now and online here.



Kean Graham, CEO and Founder of MonetizeMore, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "According to The Globe and Mail report, only 55 companies have made it onto Canada's Top Growing Companies list four times. We're proud to announce that we are now part of this exclusive group, achieving this remarkable feat for the fourth consecutive time. This achievement highlights MonetizeMore's commitment to being a dependable partner to our publishers and our team's consistent high-level performance year after year."

"In the upcoming year, as global advertising expenditure surpasses the milestone of $1 trillion, let this achievement serve as a source of inspiration for MonetizeMore and industry leaders to scale even higher summits. Together, we can seize the opportunities before us, shaping an industry that grows and enriches publisher businesses, communities, and people's lives worldwide," he adds.

Despite the unusual global economic circumstances, MonetizeMore has continued to expand its presence by acquiring Germany-based ad tech company Advanced Ads . This leading platform specializes in advanced ad management tools and WordPress publisher plugins. At the forefront of the company's offerings is PubGuru , a robust, data-driven reporting ad platform that equips publishers with powerful tools to unlock customized revenue enhancement opportunities.

MonetizeMore's growth journey has also addressed one of the industry's most pressing challenges, thanks to their innovative AI-driven solution, Traffic Cop . Fraudulent ad activities have long been a major concern for publishers, as they can lead to revenue loss and even account suspensions. However, with Traffic Cop, publishers can proactively safeguard themselves by efficiently detecting and addressing issues related to invalid traffic and ad setup policy violations. In the past year, Traffic Cop has achieved remarkable results. The solution screened over 5 billion pageviews across 1000+ websites, blocking nearly 9 billion ad impressions due to invalid traffic. The Traffic Cop solution also garnered the prestigious Innovation Award

at the Google Certified Publishing Partner Summit in 2022, showcasing MonetizeMore's dedication to a secure and thriving digital advertising landscape for its publishers.

About MonetizeMore

Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a leading publisher monetization company with 300+ team members across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. We are a Google Certified Publishing Partner trusted by 1000+ websites and app developers to manage their ad revenue optimization across 40 countries through our comprehensive and AI-powered platform PubGuru, including Google award-winning tool Traffic Cop protecting publishers from invalid traffic and revenue clawbacks.

