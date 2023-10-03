Royal® Launches New Ready-To-Heat White Queso & Jalapeño Seasoned Basmati Rice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Authentic Indian Food Brand Elevates Ready-to-Heat Product Line with Its Flavorful White

Queso & Jalapeño Seasoned Basmati Rice Now Exclusively Available at Walmart Stores

CYPRESS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal ®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati and Sona Masoori rice in America, is expanding its celebrated line of Ready-to-Heat products with a new White Queso & Jalapeño flavor that is now available in more than 700 Walmart locations nationwide.

Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Queso & Jalapeño Seasoned Basmati Rice

Royal's latest Ready-to-Heat flavor is now available in Walmart stores

Royal's White Queso & Jalapeño Seasoned Basmati Rice is a culinary delight that features a blend of white cheddar cheese and a kick of jalapeño combined with extra-long grain Basmati Rice to elevate any dining experience. This fluffy, aromatic, delicate-tasting rice has 2g sugar, 5g protein, only 220 calories per serving and comes in a pouch designed with convenience in mind that allows consumers to get authentic flavor fast. The White Queso & Jalapeño Basmati Rice adds a versatile dimension to personalize any dish and take it to the next level.

"With the launch of Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Queso and Jalapeño Seasoned Basmati Rice across Walmart stores nationwide, this exciting addition to Royal's product line embodies our commitment to innovation and diverse flavors," said Andrew Cops, SVP Sales, Marketing & Product Development at LT Foods Americas. "This culinary blend brings together the best of two worlds, mirroring the tapestry of cultures and tastes that define the many flavors of you. We hope consumers will savor the experience, enjoy the fusion of flavors, and celebrate the unique and diverse flavors that Royal has to offer."

Royal's latest Ready-to-Heat Queso White Queso & Jalapeño Basmati Rice flavor is now available in Walmart stores and will feature the brand's new packaging while delivering the same exceptional taste to elevate the brand. The Ready-to-Heat product line is available in 12 different flavors including its best-selling flavors, White Basmati, Cilantro Lime, Yellow Rice and Mexican Street Corn.

For more information about Royal, please visit authenticroyal and on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

About Royal®

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and the #1 brand of Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal and join us on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a renowned, global leader in Indian foods, with a successful legacy marked by three generations and 70 years as a family-run business. With a deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the goodness of food for individuals, communities, and the planet, LT Foods has established itself as a trusted name within the industry. LT Foods delivers the finest quality and authentic taste experiences in more than 60 countries, spanning regions such as India, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and more. The company's diverse portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Daawat®, one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, and Royal®, a leading Indian foods brand known as the #1 brand of Basmati in the US. The company is also proudly expanding by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife® in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup/ .

Media Contact:

Cassie Yanogacio, 408-854-0636

