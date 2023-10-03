She Worked Hard, A Women's Talk Show By Lauren Maley, Has Launched

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lauren

is a new talk show that details the journeys of women in their personal and professional lives. Hosted by creator Lauren Maley, the show puts an innovative twist on the modern women's talk show. Some episodes will include women who found success in their careers, but others will be dedicated to mourning the loss of what they thought their careers could have been.

This talk show launch marks Maley's efforts to uplift and educate women for their future career choices.

will not shy away from reality, but rather embrace all aspects of it by featuring women who are open to speaking about their experiences and oftentimes how their lives intersected with Maley's life, as well.

"I started a talk show to highlight the hardworking women I've been so fortunate to have encountered through my own personal journey. With influencer, gig economy, and side hustle culture at its peak, I felt it was important to talk about the not-so-sexy truth about the daily grind," Lauren describes. "We have preconceived notions that the successful people we know got there without grit and hard work because all we see on social media is the most glamorous aspects of their lives."

is committed to sharing women's stories in all of their complexity, showing viewers that success is neither simple nor easy, especially for women. The new talk show aims at enlightening viewers, as well, as helping them find where they may or may not belong in the workforce. Maley's show intermixes entertainment with education through shared storytelling and the hopes of finding catharsis and comradery amongst working women.

About She Worked Hard

Launched in 2023, She Worked Hard is the culmination of Lauren Maley's years of struggling to find her passion behind her. Maley earned her MBA and worked her way to the role of Senior Vice President of a successful real estate company. Not only is the talk show host a businesswoman, but she also has a personal identity rooted in her love of reading, being a wife and dog mom. She Worked Hard drives to intersect all of those identities for women who worked hard and earned their stripes.

