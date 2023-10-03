Good Gaming, Inc. Announces Galactic Acrestm As Its First Mobile Game Integrated With Web3 Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via IBN -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER ), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, is thrilled to announce its first mobile game from its strategic partnership with ViaOne Services. Galactic AcresTM, our first mobile game release, represents a definitive leap forward for our company. With addictive gameplay, community-building initiatives, and cutting-edge Web3 experiences, Galactic AcresTM aims to revolutionize the mobile gaming landscape. We will offer a plethora of groundbreaking features and dynamic gaming experiences that cater to both traditional mobile game players and Web3 enthusiasts. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey like no other!



In collaboration with ViaOne Services, Good Gaming is set to bring Galactic AcresTM to the Assist Wireless® and enTouch Wireless® customer bases. Initially, we will work with ViaOne to preload up to 15,000 phones per month, with plans to exceed 100,000+ phones per month. Good Gaming's mobile gaming experiences will also be available for download first initially on the Google PlayTM Store and then on the Apple App Store®, ensuring accessibility to a wide audience of gamers and mobile phone players.

The Galactic AcresTM mobile game has been meticulously crafted to captivate both casual and hardcore gamers alike. With a multi-year release schedule of interconnected gaming experiences, it offers engaging entertainment coupled with immersive Web3 interactions. What truly sets Galactic AcresTM apart is its seamless integration of Web3 experiences, providing a unique and unparalleled gaming venture including numerous unique features:

Exclusive Skin Drops : Gamers will be presented with a unique chance to obtain exclusive limited-edition skins through in-app purchases. These coveted skins not only enhance the visual appeal of their in-game characters but also offer valuable gameplay advantages.

User-Friendly Web3 Integration : Although players are not required to have prior knowledge of Web3 technology to acquire in-game skins, it's worth noting that these skins are actually represented as ERC-721 NFTs on the Polygon PoS blockchain. This underlying mechanism adds a layer of uniqueness and security to the virtual assets, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Full Custody of In-Game Assets : Players with Web3 knowledge will have full control and ownership of their in-game assets, allowing them to trade skins on secondary marketplaces like OpenSea, transcending the confines of the app.

MicroBuddies TM Themed Skin Drops : MicroBuddies players will be delighted to know that players who have Divine Microbuddies will receive exclusive MicroBuddies-themed skin drops. These special skins not only add a touch of style to the game but also come with powerful bonus effects, enriching the overall gaming experience.

David Sterling, COO at Good Gaming Inc., commented, "Our vision is to develop a dynamic mobile gaming community consisting of millions of active gamers while creating demand for our unique in-game assets. We are committed to enriching the mobile gaming experience by seamlessly integrating dynamic Web3 companion features alongside our traditional games. Mobile gaming has emerged as a dominant force, boasting a staggering user base of over 2.5 billion and generating an annual revenue of $98 billion. By leveraging our brand with substantial pre-installation, we can swiftly penetrate the market. Through Web3 integration, players gain the ability to truly own and control their in-game assets, empowering them with free-market economics and unlocking new avenues for monetization in the fast-growing Web3 gaming realm."

The transformative collaboration between Good Gaming and ViaOne Services has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry, fostering innovation and generating incremental revenue streams for Lifeline, ACP, and other mobile wireless providers. This groundbreaking partnership holds immense promise in shaping the future of the gaming landscape.

Good Gaming Inc. anticipates an early 2024 first-quarter launch for Galactic Acres.

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

About ViaOne Services

ViaOne Services is an innovative company founded in 2015 that brings together nine distinct brands across a variety of sectors. Our team of more than 75 employees provides top-tier business services, including data analytics, customer acquisition & retention, compliance, accounting, finance, inventory management, training, advertising, marketing, and customer service to both internal companies and external partners.

For more information about ViaOne Services, please visit our website:

Safe Harbor : This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

MicrobuddiesTM and Galactic AcresTM are trademarks of Good Gaming Inc.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email:

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office



Tags Good Gaming Inc Galactic Acres OTCQB: GMER interactive entertainment ViaOne Services Web3 Mobile Game technology