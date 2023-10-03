Zylö Accepted Into NYU's Exclusive Endless Frontier Labs Mentorship Program

Scott Pancoast CEO + founder of Zylö, stated, "It is a great privilege to be chosen as a participant in the EFL program. We look forward to the unparalleled mentorship that the program offers to startups like us.”

Added Charles Hinkle, CFO of Zylö,“We hope to advance Zylö's growth mission by working with prominent EFL mentors and passionate NYU Stern MBA students."

About Endless Frontier Labs: EFL, a program for early-stage science and technology-based startups at New York University's Stern School of Business, is structured to optimize each startup's chance of scaling into a successful company through a goals-based mentoring process. The mentors include industry leaders and seasoned operators that help develop a startup's roadmap to land strategic partnerships, gain regulatory approval, or acquire customers. In addition, the EFL startups have access to VCs and angel investors that provide critical advice from a“smart money” perspective and help make connections in the investment community. Startups are often able to attract financing from such efforts.

Further, NYU Stern MBA students work closely with founders to fine-tune business strategies and explore potential markets; and EFL's corporate partners donate hundreds of thousand of dollars' worth of in-kind legal, financial, and technological services to participating startups.

Consistent with its mission as a non-profit, EFL is a founders-first program and charges no equity or fees from participating startups. No NYU affiliation or relocation to NYC is required to participate. The program is appropriate for founders from around the world seeking deep connections to the thriving New York ecosystem or U.S. markets.

From NYU Stern Professor Deepak Hegde, Founding Director of EFL:“Our mission is to bridge the gap between science and markets. We believe business strategy, validation by scientific peers, and connections to investors are critical for the successful commercialization of scientific breakthroughs. To that end, EFL provides founders access to an unparalleled network of business coaches, scientists, investors, and Stern MBA students to help transform their ideas into high-growth businesses.”

About Zylö Therapeutics: Zylö is commercializing the 'Powered by Z-pod®' technology platform, a disruptive topical delivery system that extends duration of effect, improves targeting, and enhances product performance of many therapeutic and cosmetic agents. Notably, the Z-pod technology can also be adapted to provide sustained topical delivery of nitric oxide for multiple therapeutic indications. For more details, please visit our website, , and follow us on Twitter (@ZyloTherapies).

