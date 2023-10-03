Golden Grail Beverages Cause Water: A Step Forward In The Global Fight Against Plastic Pollution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst the escalating global plastic pollution crisis, Cause Water, a pure mountain spring water produced by Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), continues to champion environmental sustainability. In recent environmental news, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey made a significant announcement that highlights the growing concern over single-use plastic bottles. She declared her intention to sign an executive order prohibiting state agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles.



In an effort to keep single-use plastics out of National Parks, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkeley (D-OR) and eleven Senate colleagues recently introduced the Reducing Waste in National Parks Act . The proposed legislation would restore guidance prohibiting the sale of single-use plastic water bottles in National Parks, as well as“the sale and distribution of other disposable plastic products to the greatest extent feasible.”

Other states and municipalities have already implemented restrictions on various forms of single-use plastics. States like California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia have either banned or imposed charges on single-use plastic bags.

The United Nations also recently issued a press release addressing the growing concern about the“toxic tidal wave” of plastic pollution, a problem that generates 400 million tons of waste annually, much of which ends up in our oceans, causing harm to marine life and human health.

Cause Water is committed to reducing plastic waste by packaging its product in aluminum bottles, a conscious choice that respects the environment while maintaining the quality of the water sourced from pure mountain springs. This initiative is part of a broader commitment by Golden Grail Beverages to promote recycling and sustainability, demonstrating a strong corporate responsibility toward environmental conservation.

Unlike many other waters on the market, Cause Water does not undergo chemical processing, thus preserving its natural mineral content and enhancing health and hydration efficiency. The water is sourced from underground reservoirs, ensuring a balanced pH, exceptional purity, and a superior taste.

“Golden Grail is deeply committed to environmental sustainability,” said Russ Kaffenberger, CRO of Golden Grail Beverages.“Cause Water is a testament to this commitment. We understand the devastating impact of plastic pollution on our planet and are determined to be part of the solution. We are not just providing our consumers with high-quality, natural mountain spring water, but we are also offering them an opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The choice of aluminum for packaging offers better and longer shelf stability than plastic, ensuring water quality is maintained from our source to your sip. This decision aligns with the global movement to reduce plastic pollution, which is currently the most abundant type of litter in the ocean, making up 80% of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments.

Stay hydrated, stay healthy, and make a difference with Cause Water.

About Cause Water:

Cause Water is committed to promoting hydration and sustainability. Our water is sourced from natural underground reservoirs, ensuring a high mineral content and exceptional purity. Packaged in reusable aluminum bottles, we are dedicated to reducing plastic pollution and offering a more sustainable hydration solution. Cause Water is more than just a beverage; it's a commitment to a healthier planet.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

Forward-Looking Statements:

