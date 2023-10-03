Key Trends In Fumed Silica Market: Automotive Sector And Industrial Applications Propel Growth

The global fumed silica market has demonstrated significant potential, with a market size of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, reaching an estimated US$ 1.7 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview

Fumed silica (SiO2) is a chemically synthesized white powder produced through the pyrolysis method, involving the reaction of silicon tetrachloride (SiCl4) with oxygen (O2) in a flame. It serves as a critical component in enhancing the thermal, rheological, and mechanical properties of various products, including adhesives like thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

This versatile material finds applications across multiple industries, including food and beverage (F&B), personal care, construction, and chemicals, due to its exceptional properties and advantages.

Market Trends

Several key trends are propelling the growth of the fumed silica market:

Key Market Segmentation

The global fumed silica market is segmented based on type, application, and end-use industry:



Type: Hydrophilic Fumed Silica, Hydrophobic Fumed Silica.

Application: Silicone Elastomers, Paints, Coatings and Inks, Adhesives and Sealants, UPR and Composites, Others. End-Use Industry: Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Personal Care and Beauty, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global fumed silica market include:



AGSCO Corp.

AMS Applied Material Solutions

Cabot Corporation

Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co. Ltd.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation)

Evonik Industries AG

Gelest Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

Heraeus Holding

Kemitura A/S

OCI Company Ltd.

Tokuyama Corporation Wacker Chemie AG

Regional Breakdown

The market analysis covers key regions, including:



North America: United States and Canada.

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others.

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and others. Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Answered:

Key Attributes: