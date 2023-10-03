Remarkable CAGR Of 16.7% Predicted For Global Transcritical CO2 Market, Set To Reach $117.1 Billion By 2028

The global transcritical CO2 market has experienced substantial growth, reaching $44.7 billion in 2022, and is poised for further expansion. Industry experts anticipate the market to reach $117.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview

Transcritical CO2 refers to a refrigeration system consisting of a gas cooler for heat dissipation and a high-pressure expansion valve to regulate the evaporator. This system is known for its environmental-friendliness, non-flammability, non-toxicity, and excellent heat transfer properties with a high latent heat of vaporization.

Moreover, it offers cost-effectiveness by using more affordable fluids and demonstrating higher efficiency compared to traditional refrigeration systems. Additionally, it enables the recovery of rejected heat due to its higher enthalpy, which can be harnessed for building heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) as well as domestic hot water. Consequently, transcritical CO2 finds extensive applications in the food and beverage (F&B) and retail industries worldwide.

Market Trends

Several trends are driving the growth of the transcritical CO2 market:

Key Market Segmentation

The global transcritical CO2 market is segmented based on function, application, and region:



Function: Refrigeration, heating, and air conditioning.

Application: Supermarkets and convenience stores, ice skating rinks, food processing and storage facilities, heat pumps, and others. Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players in the Market

Prominent companies operating in the global transcritical CO2 market include:

Key Questions Answered:

Key Attributes: