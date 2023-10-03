Global Electrochemical Glass Market Size To Reach USD 10.47 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrochemical glass market size is expected to reach USD 10.47 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 12.3% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in construction of smart cities and infrastructure and increasing government investment in development of sustainable energy-efficient green commercial buildings are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increase in number of remodeling and refurbishment activities have resulted in replacement of traditional and conventional glasses with electrochemical glass across institutions, buildings, healthcare centers, and retail facilities, among others. Interior space feature skylights or atriums, and usage of electrochemical glass offers several benefits. These glasses allow access to outdoor view and daylight, and healthy and natural lighting is linked to faster patient recovery and better student learning ability, enhanced workplace productivity, reduction in employee absenteeism, and improved emotional wellness. Electrochemical glasses provide high level of privacy and blend quite well into the structure. Electrochemical class is also easy to clean and maintain, which is a factor further driving preference for deployment in high rise buildings and structures. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Rise in demand for glare-free glass components in automobiles such as rear and side view mirrors, windshield, and windows is also fueling market growth. These glasses help in minimizing extra glaze, enhances passenger and occupant comfort, and enables easy maintenance of interior temperature. However certain factors limiting adoption of electrochemical glasses include high cost. Although installation of these glasses helps to save on electricity bills, costs of initial installment is high, which is a factor negatively impacting demand. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 2.58 Billion CAGR (2021–2028) 12.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 10.47 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Material, technology, product, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Dupont De Nemours Inc., AGC Inc., Gentex Corporation, SAGE Electrochromics, Guardian Industries, ChromoGenics AB, PPG Industries, Ravenbrick LLC, View Inc., and Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global electrochemical glass market is consolidated, with few small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the electrochemical glass market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:



Dupont De Nemours Inc.

AGC Inc.

Gentex Corporation

SAGE Electrochromics

Guardian Industries

ChromoGenics AB

PPG Industries

Ravenbrick LLC

View Inc. Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

Strategic Development

In May 2021, Halio, Inc. selected Clark Pacific as its California-preferred prefabrication provider. Clark is a provider of prefabricated systems that are transforming construction and building design and offer fully integrated prefabricated building envelope system with benefits of energy savings and design flexibility of electrochemical glass.

In April 2021, Marvin announced an agreement with Halio, Inc. to bring electrochemical glasses to residential construction by providing homeowners high-quality windows and door products of Marvin with Halio's unique glazing solution. The agreement will provide homeowners in the U.S. new and improved indoor experience opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



Electrochemical glasses are used in windows as they offer major benefits. The need for air-conditioning is reduced as these glasses keep the interiors cool by limiting entry of heat and radiation from sunlight and also provide privacy and improved security. Electrochemical windows are used in aircraft and automotive applications to provide glare reduction and UV protection to passengers during daytime flights and commutes, respectively.

Commercial segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period as an increasing number of construction companies are focusing on sustainable and green building green infrastructure. Electrochemical glass is used in hospitals in privacy screens, external windows, toilet and shower cubicles. Electrochemical glass is being used in offices to maintain a superior finish and reduce electricity bill by letting natural light into the office space. Electrochemical glass market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and surge in construction activities. Commitment to building sustainable cities and government allocation of funds for such initiatives is expected to continue to support growth going ahead. For instance, China in April 2018, set up the Xiong'an New Area as a testing ground for innovative urban development models. Increasing application of electrochemical glass in consumer electronics and transportation industries is also fueling market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electrochemical glass market on the basis of material, technology, product, end-use, and region:



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Transition Metal Oxide (TMO)



Nanocrystal



Polymer



Viologen

Reflective Hydride

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Passive Glasses



Low E-Glasses

Active Glasses

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Mirrors



Windows



Displays



Doors



Sunglasses

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Residential



Transportation



Aerospace



Marine



Automotive



Others



Commercial



Corporate



Educational Buildings



Healthcare and Lab Facilities



Others

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest Of MEA

