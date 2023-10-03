Alliance Homecare Partners With Care2u To Offer In-Home Urgent Care For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance HomecareNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Alliance Homecare , New York's premier home health care agency, announced its partnership with Care2U , a comprehensive physician-led medical practice servicing patients directly in their homes. Care2U is New York's leading mobile urgent care, hospital-level care at home and transitional care provider.Alliance Homecare is continuing to expand the complimentary services it provides for its home health care clients and their families. This latest partnership with Care2U allows a client with any health concern to see a physician within hours, all in the comfort of the client's home. Alliance Homecare is proud to now provide complimentary Care2U home visits for all clients who require them.Care2U is a medical practice and digital health company that brings virtually all the clinical capabilities of a brick-and-mortar ER or urgent care center right into the home – on demand – to prevent unnecessary ER visits and offer an alternative to inpatient hospitalizations. The Care2U team provides expert leadership, with more than 100 years of experience in emergency medicine, population health and in-home care. The team includes hospitalists, emergency physicians and mobile clinicians ready to assist 24/7/365 with many of the common symptoms and complaints typically requiring a visit to the ER.“Home visits with a physician will help keep our clients out of the hospital and safe at home where they can continue to thrive,” said Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance Homecare.“Our partnership with Care2U is yet another addition to the unique array of services we provide to our clients and their families. The on-demand care provided directly in clients' homes from Care2U is an excellent complement to the brick and mortar private emergency rooms our clients are also afforded access to through a complimentary Sollis Health membership.”Alliance Homecare and Care2U are both extensions of a client's primary care physician and integrate seamlessly into their practices. Care2U clinicians bring hospital-level care right to a patient's home, treating patients with advanced technology in the home including X-ray, Stat Labs, infusion, home oxygen, EKG and point-of-care testing services, along with coordination of ongoing care services from the Alliance Homecare team. Patients leaving the hospital can take advantage of a transitional care model that involves regular at-home monitoring and follow-up visits from the Care2U team combined with the daily caregiver support of Alliance Homecare aides and nurses, ensuring clients recover comfortably and quickly, avoiding unnecessary rehospitalization.“Our partnership with Alliance Homecare advances our mission to help individuals with ambulatory sensitive conditions avoid unnecessary ER visits and recover and thrive in the comfort of their homes,” said Dr. Kevin Munjal, Chief Medical Officer at Care2U.“With hospital ERs often over capacity and understaffed, and with the constant risk of hospital-associated infections such as Covid-19 and MRSA, patients and their families often have a poor experience, and sometimes even receive sub-optimal care. Given the volume of patients and the pressure to free up beds, hospitals struggle with coordinating a safe discharge for patients, leading to higher rates of hospital readmission. Care2U solves this with our Safe Transitions program, which offers high-intensity transitional care services to help patients more safely integrate back to the ambulatory setting.”About Alliance HomecareAlliance Homecare is New York's premier long-term home healthcare agency. The privately owned company headquartered in New York City provides private-duty nursing care, home health aides, chronic disease management, pediatric care, senior care, 24/7 care and live-in care for families across the state of New York. Alliance Homecare's mission is to set and maintain the highest standards of excellence in the industry across all services so its clients can continue to live their best lives.About Care2UCare2U is New York's leading provider of in-home acute medical services. Care2U is comprised of internal medicine and emergency medicine physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, paramedics and a physician-backed 24/7 command center. Care2U proudly services the five boroughs of NYC, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality healthcare in the comfort of home so people can continue to thrive in the ambulatory setting.

