Gray Matters Accepted Into Competitive Air Force Labs Program

The accelerator program provides strategic exposure for businesses with novel technologies.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gray Matters, Inc. (GMI) announced today that they have been selected into the coveted Fall 2023 Air Force Labs Hanscom MassChallenge program. Their program will culminate in late October with an in-person demo at the MassChallenge offices in Boston.The Air Force Labs program, which is part of a greater Hanscom Air Force Base and MassChallenge partnership, is intended to support small innovative businesses pursuing a Phase II SBIR award with the U.S. Air Force. During the course of the program business founders are mentored and connected to end users within the U.S. Department of Defense.Air Force Labs addresses challenges identified by the U.S. Air Force to deliver defense innovation at speed to sharpen the nation's competitive edge and to drive solutions to win in the field.“We are proud to have been selected into this prestigious program. Whether it's ensuring the integrity of components or more accurate maintenance through predictive analytics, our end-to-end supply chain management platform – secured by blockchain, integrated with IoT, and powered by AI – can help alleviate current problems facing the U.S. Air Force,” stated Jamie Benoit, CEO of Gray Matters.“Being chosen to participate in the Air Force Labs program validates this and will help connect us with the end users that need our technology.”GMI's Maverix platform provides end-to-end security and transparency of multi-tier supply chains. Secured by blockchain the technology can provide full visibility and data-driven insights into workflows, assets, and logistics to deliver actionable and trustworthy auditing, analytics, and automation that ultimately save money and reduce risk.About Gray MattersGray Matters, Inc. (GMI) is a technology start-up focused on delivering SaaS-based supply chain management solutions that are powered by blockchain, to federal and commercial customers. Initially developed to secure a complex international supply chain for a global U.S. Government national security organization, the Maverix® platform is unmatched in the industry for its ease of use, end-to-end visibility, blockchain-enabled data transparency and integrity, and high level of security, including post-quantum resistant encryption. Learn more at .About the Hanscom Air Force Base and MassChallenge PartnershipThe Hanscom Air Force Base and MassChallenge Program empowers founders from dual-use startups and Hanscom AFB personnel to address challenges identified by the U.S. Air Force. This accelerator delivers defense innovation at speed, streamlining education and collaboration to maintain our nation's competitive edge and to drive solutions used to win in the field. Learn more at .

