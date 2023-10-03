Global Trocar Devices Market Estimated To Surpass US$ 1,174 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.23%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global trocar devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.23%, reaching US$1,174.515 million in 2028 from US$769.231 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global trocar devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1,174.515 million by 2028.The prime factors propelling the trocar device market growth include increasing chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular infections, corpulence, and diabetes, and an increase in the geriatric population.Trocar devices are medical instruments used to create small incisions in the abdomen or pelvis during minimally invasive surgery (MIS). MIS is a type of surgery that uses smaller incisions and specialized instruments to perform procedures that were once performed through large open incisions. The trocar device market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing adoption of MIS, and the development of new trocar devices. The key players in the market are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative trocar devices that are more affordable, less invasive, and safer for patients.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in 2020, Conmed Corporation fostered the Center Dish II Trocar model in the US. This Single Cut Method Unit will generally help in complex laparoscopic systems as it contains reusable minimizer valves and enlarging trocar.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the global trocar device market is divided into optical trocars, bladed trocars, blunt tips trocars, bladeless trocars, and others. Bladeless trocars are probably going to be the most noticeable fragment in the market during the estimated time frame. Adaptable appropriateness, adaptable utilization, and special methods of the section in the stomach hole during laparoscopic medical procedures are the central points raising the development of the portion. Additionally, simplicity of utilization and less possibility of contamination are supposed to spike the development of the section.Based on the application, the global trocar device market is divided into gynecological surgeries, urological surgeries, thoracic surgeries, and others. The gynecological segment is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of gynecological diseases, such as endometriosis, ovarian cancer, and uterine fibroids, and the growing demand for minimally invasive gynecological surgeries.Based on the end user, the trocar device market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory care centers. The hospital segment is experiencing substantial growth. Hospitals are the primary users of trocar devices, as MIS procedures are typically performed in hospital settings. Ambulatory care centers, on the other hand, are increasingly performing MIS procedures, but the volume of MIS procedures performed in ambulatory care centers is still lower than the volume of MIS procedures performed in hospitals.Based on Geography, North America accounts for a significant share of the global trocar device market owing to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, with a large number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers that perform MIS procedures. The region has some of the highest healthcare expenditures in the world, which is driving demand for advanced medical devices such as trocar devices.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the trocar devices market that have been covered are Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon Inc., CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Adroit Manufacturing Co., Purple Surgical, Molnlycke Health Care AB, and The Cooper Companies Inc. among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the trocar devices market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoOptical TrocarsoBladed TrocarsoBlunt Tips TrocarsoBladeless TrocarsoOthers.BY APPLICATIONoGynecological SurgeriesoUrological SurgeriesoThoracic SurgeriesoOthers.BY END-USERoHospitalsoAmbulatory Care Centers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Medtronic.Olympus Corporation.Ethicon Inc..CONMED Corporation.B. Braun Melsungen AG.Teleflex Incorporated.Adroit Manufacturing Co..Purple Surgical.Molnlycke Health Care AB.The Cooper Companies Inc.Explore More Reports:.Tonometer Market:.Corneal Topographers Market:.Portable Medical Devices Market:

