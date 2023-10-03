Gary Pastor, CEO & Founder Of Private Eyes Inc. And NC Protection Group, Extends Their Reach Across The Nation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Private Eyes Inc Expands its Footprint in North Carolina: New Bern, Wilmington, Southern Pines and Pinehurst. Florida: West Palm Beach. Territories Acquired in September 2023.Private Eyes Inc, a renowned leader in private investigative services, private security, executive protection, bodyguard services, and comprehensive background screening, is delighted to announce its expansion of territories in North Carolina, Virginia and Florida. In addition to its existing locations in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greenville, Greensboro, Raleigh North Carolina, Tampa, Jacksonville Florida, Manassas, Alexandria, and Fairfax Virginia, the company has successfully acquired key areas in New Bern, Wilmington, Southern Pines, and Pinehurst North Carolina, as well as West Palm Beach Florida. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional private investigative services to clients in the region and its surrounding areas. N.C. Private Investigator License #2664. Reciprocal with California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia (Issued by NCPPSB and NCDPS).With a well-established presence in private investigations, private security, and executive protection/bodyguard services across the United States, Private Eyes Inc has consistently demonstrated its dedication to elevating the quality of service it offers. The strategic acquisition of these new North Carolina and Florida territories aligns with the company's comprehensive growth plan, aimed at enhancing client support and expanding its geographical footprint.Key benefits of this expansion include, but are not limited to:Local Expertise: Private Eyes Inc will be able to leverage the local expertise and knowledge of the acquired territories, ensuring clients receive tailored private investigative services that meet their unique needs.Faster Turnaround Times: With a more extensive network, the company can deliver faster turnaround times investigations. Background checks can be done online Click HERE , enabling clients to make informed decisions promptly.Enhanced Customer Support: Clients in New Bern, Wilmington, Southern Pines, Pinehurst North Carolina and West Palm Beach Florida will have access to dedicated customer support teams, providing them with personalized assistance and guidance.Comprehensive Services:Private Eyes Inc offers a wide range of services, all of which will now be readily available to clients in these new territories, across the USA & Canada.Including but not limited to the following:Child Custody Surveillance: We Work Closely With You & Your Attorney During your Child Custody Investigation. The facts provided during a child custody investigation will assist your attorney in any motions before the court.Background Checks: Comprehensive background checks for employment, tenant screening, or personal purposes.Criminal Records Search: Searches for criminal records at various levels of jurisdiction, including federal, state, and county records.Employment Verifications: Verification of employment history and references for job candidates.Social Media Screening: Monitoring and analyzing an individual's online presence for employment or security purposes.International Screening: Background checks and verifications for individuals with international backgrounds or histories.Criminal Investigations: Criminal Investigations are an applied science that involves the study of facts that are then used to inform criminal trials. A complete criminal investigation can include searching, interviews, interrogations, evidence collection and preservation, and various methods of investigation.Asset Searches: Investigation to identify an individual's assets and financial holdings.Social Security Number Trace: Tracing an individual's history associated with their Social Security Number.Workers' Compensation Fraud: Checking an individual's history of workers' compensation claims and surveillance of daily activities.Civil Litigation Records: Researching and reporting on an individual's involvement in civil lawsuits.Co Habitation Surveillance Investigation. If you suspect your ex-spouse is committing spousal support fraud, our investigators can help. Our team of veteran investigators can collect HD Video from surveillance, background documentation, and court admissible evidence to help reduce – or stop – alimony payments.Surveillance and Investigations: Conducting investigations, surveillance, and security services for various purposes.Adultery Investigations: Private Eyes Inc. will investigate the suspicious activity, helping you attain the truth you deserve. Private Security Guards are experienced and trained in all aspects of crowd management, customer service, property protection, warehouse security, manufacturing plants, room monitoring, greeters, parking services, alcohol enforcement, ticket takers, ushers, political protection, executive protection and so much more.Please note that the availability of these services may depend on the specific needs of the clients and the regulations governing the location and investigative and private security industries.Increased Compliance: The company's commitment to compliance and adherence to industry standards ensures that clients can trust the accuracy and legality of the information provided.Private Eyes Inc remains dedicated to its mission of providing businesses and individuals with the information they need to make informed decisions. The expansion into these territories aligns with the company's vision of becoming the go-to partner for background screening and investigative services in North Carolina, Virginia and Florida.Gary Pastor, CEO, and Founder of Private Eyes Inc, a former Marine and Law Enforcement officer, conveyed his enthusiasm for the expansion, remarking, "We are excited about the opportunity to expand our services into these new territories. Our dedicated team is poised to bring our extensive expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence to New Bern, Wilmington, Southern Pines, Pinehurst North Carolina and West Palm Beach Florida. This expansion underscores our steadfast dedication to providing an even higher level of service to our valued clients." Private Eyes Inc looks forward to building lasting relationships with clients in these newly acquired territories and is confident that the expanded presence will benefit both existing and new clients. For more information about Private Eyes Inc and its services, please visitAbout Private Eyes Inc: Private Eyes Inc is a leading provider of private investigative services. With a commitment to accuracy, compliance, and customer satisfaction, Private Eyes Inc serves businesses and individuals across the United States and abroad, providing the evidence and information needed to make informed decisions.Contact: Gary PastorEmail:Phone: 866-774-3937 (PRI-EYES)Website

