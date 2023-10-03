India requests departure of almost 40 Canadian ambassadors

(MENAFN) According to a Monday report, India has requested the departure of some 40 Canadian ambassadors.



According to people with knowledge of the situation, the Financial Times said that New Delhi has given them till October 10 to return home and has threatened to suspend their diplomatic immunity if they don't.



In comparison to India's representation in Ottawa, the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi reportedly has more diplomats on staff. This discrepancy is explained by the sizeable consular division needed to help the relatives of the roughly 1.3 million Canadians who claim Indian ancestry.



According to the article, Ottawa presently has 62 diplomats serving in India, and New Delhi has given them orders to cut this number by 41.



The purported action has taken place amid heightened tensions between the two countries as a result of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public accusation on September 18 that India was responsible for the June death of Sikh-Canadian leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

