Five prominent Tunisian lawmakers declare hunger strike to demonstrate their detention

(MENAFN) A prisoners' organization reported on Monday that five prominent Tunisian lawmakers have declared a hunger strike in protest of their detention and the government's onslaught.



They joined Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahda Party, who declared a hunger strike on Friday in support of the September 26 hunger striker Jawhar Ben Mubarak.



Issam Chebbi, secretary-general of the Tunisian Republican Party, was one of the most recent hunger strikers, according to the Defense Authority for Political Detainees in Tunisia. Ghazi Chaouachi, Ridha Belhaj, Khayam Turki, and Abdel Hamid Jlassi.



Additionally, it was alleged that each of them had been held without being charged since February.The latest announcement of a hunger strike has not yet been addressed by Tunisian authorities, but they have accused political inmates of "conspiracy against the state security."



The Republican Party acknowledged that Chebbi and other political detainees were on a hunger strike and held the authorities solely accountable for ensuring their safety.

