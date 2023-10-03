African ministers ask for more funding to boost continent’s long-term growth initiatives

(MENAFN) On Monday, African ministers and AU officials urged for additional funding to boost member states' contributions to the continent's long-term growth initiatives.



They talked at a meeting of the African Union Executive Council in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on financing Agenda 2063 and its flagship projects.



The agenda for the three-day cabinet retreat was to talk on Agenda 2063's second 10-year plan, which runs from 2024 through 2033.



“In order to achieve the progress we want, we must ensure we have the resources necessary to implement the programs of our agenda. The matters of resource mobilization and effective deployment of resources are key,” declared Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s international ties and collaboration minister.



Pandor emphasized the need for an efficient domestic resource mobilization plan and improved usage of the private sector because it has significant resources and that financing has proven to be difficult.



“We should attempt as members of the African Union to fund the operational budget of the Union fully and progressively move toward attaining 75 percent for the program budget and 25 percent on peace support operations,” she stated.

