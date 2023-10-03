Rankings show foreign companies in Russia thrive

(MENAFN) A business magazines’ latest ranking reveals that Leroy Merlin, the French home-improvement and gardening retailer, leads as the most successful Western corporation still active in Russia. In 2022, Leroy Merlin raked in impressive revenues of 529.7 billion rubles (equivalent to USD 5.4 billion), as reported by Infoline Consultancy.



Earlier this year, ADEO group, the parent company of Leroy Merlin, unveiled its intentions to hand over control of its Russian operations to local management.



This ranking comprises 50 corporations, with more than half being under the ownership of foreign investors.



Securing the second and third spots on the list are Japanese tobacco company JT Group, reporting revenues of USD 4.38 billion, and US tobacco giant Philip Morris, with earnings of USD 4.04 billion.



Completing the top five foreign entities successfully operating in Russia are US food and beverage giant PepsiCo, with revenues of USD 3.15 billion, and France's Elo, the operator of supermarket chains Auchan and Atak, boasting revenues of USD 3.03 billion.

MENAFN03102023000045015839ID1107180083