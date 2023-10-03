Iraq To Import Electricity From Jordan In The Coming Days

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Electricity has announced the successful completion of the electricity connection with Jordan, adding that imports from Jordan will start in the coming days.

Ziad Ali Fadel also confirmed that the electricity connection contracts with neighboring countries are progressing as planned.

He clarified that the Gulf-Saudi connection is also progressing smoothly, with no problems to report.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)