Italy to have less number of workers by 2050

(MENAFN) Based to information made public previously this week by the national data agency ISTAT, over a third of the population of Italy, the third-biggest nation in the Eurozone, is projected to be older than 65 by 2050, an increase of approximately a quarter in the current year.



According to the study, the ratio of persons who are working age (15–64) to those who are considered too young or old to work (0–14 or 65+) "will decrease from about three to two in 2022 to about one to one in 2050."



In a nation that already has the highest pension expenditures in the 38-member Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Italy is facing significant issues related to population drop and aging that will inevitably lower economic productivity and increase social costs.



The statistics office also predicted that, from the 59 million registered in the most recent year, when births fell to a historic low of under 400,000, the population of Italy will decline to 54.4 million by 2050.

MENAFN03102023000045015839ID1107179670