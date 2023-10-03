Mobility City Holdings Inc Celebrates Two Years Serving Mobility Equipment Owners In The Kansas City Metro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Storefront, Mobility City of Kansas City, Kansas, 6904 West 105th Street Overland Park, KS 66212, (816) 542-3612

Jim and Brad King had a mission: to help mobility impaired people with the repair, rental, and sale of equipment from their Mobility City of Kansas City store

BOCA RATON, FL, US, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc. , the premier retail network in $8 Bn healthcare market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, announced today that its Mobility City of Kansas City franchise celebrated its second anniversary. Kansas City Metro residents with disabilities that result in mobility issues can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or if they are homebound, a mobile technician can come to their home for onsite service."Jim and Brad King have done an outstanding job representing the Mobility City brand in the Kansas City Metro. We are very proud of the work they're doing to improve the lives of people in need of mobility equipment services," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Holdings, Inc. "We are thrilled to celebrate their second anniversary in Kansas City," said Diane.Both Brad and Jim King wanted a business where they could help their community. This father and son team brings 25 years of management experience to the business, and 10 years of technical and sales experience to help people solve their mobility issues. "We are happy to help our neighbors experience a better quality of life. We look forward to continuing to serve the Kansas City community for many years to come," said Brad and Jim, Franchise Owners."Jim and Brad King opened their showroom in July 2021 and have served thousands of persons with the repair, rental and sale of mobility equipment," said Vincent Baratta, Mobility City Inc., COO. "The Kings have worked hard to provide the people of Kansas City with the best possible mobility solutions and have become a trusted resource in the community."Mobility City of Kansas City is located at 6904 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212, and convenient to residents of the Kansas City Metro. For more information, please visit or call (816) 542-3592.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company's Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit .

