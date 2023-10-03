Broken EV Chargers Generate Exactly Zero Rate Of Return: The Federal Government Has Free Money For Repairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SKICANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Well over 25% of the EV Chargers in America are brokenThe Biden-Harris Administration (on September 13, 2023) opened applications for the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator which will provide up to $100 million in Federal funding to repair and replace existing but non-operational, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.“The Keep Charg'in Solution from FastCharge EnergyTM starting at just $100.00 rushes in to get commercial EVSEs back online!” states Founder Jeff 'SKI' Kinsey.“Stats from various sources indicate that non-Tesla chargers across the country are down over 25% of the time. In some cases charging stations with only one or two posts are down over 60% of the time!”FastCharge Energy (FCE) offers various repair services, including troubleshooting, parts replacement, and general maintenance on major name-brand solutions. The company can also provide emergency repair services with SLAs (service level agreements) designed with the EV owner in mind. In other words, a great experience by EV owners most often results in additional sales for businesses hosting the EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment) system."As electric vehicles become more popular, the demand for charging infrastructure will only continue to grow," said SKI. "We are committed to helping businesses and organizations keep their EV charging stations up and running smoothly, generating profits for shareholders, so that they can meet the needs of their customers. Replacement with a new Level 2 AC charger could cost as little as $1000.00 and every day the system is down, would-be customers are going somewhere else, forming new habits that will be hard to change."For additional insight, check out our Podcasts:# # #FastCharge EnergyTM is an Authorized VAR for Atom Power in Ohio and offers system designs for A/DC FastChargeTM solutions in the 47 Continental US of America. We also sell and install the new Telsa Universal Wall Connector. FastCharge Energy and Keep Charg'in are trademarks of Jeff 'SKI' Kinsey. FCE is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran-Owned Business.

