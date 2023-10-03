National debt in Russia amounts to 16.7 percent of GDP

(MENAFN) According to a report on budget execution by Russia's Accounts Chamber, the country's state debt increased by about 10 percent in the first half of 2023 as a result of the need for money to back the economy.



From January to June, government debt increased by 9.8 percent, and by the end of 2023, it is expected to reach 25.1 trillion rubles (USD256 billion), or 16.7 percent of Russia's GDP.



In the initial six months, there was a USD 14 billion (+7.4 percent) growth in the national debt, bringing it to USD 206 billion, which is now very near to the USD 211 billion ceiling set by the Finance Ministry for this year.



At the same time, the share of internal borrowing in the total debt structure decreased from 82.3 percent to 80.5 percent, the report noted. The amount of domestic debt in securities as of July had risen by USD14 billion since the beginning of the year and now amounts to USD198.9 billion.

