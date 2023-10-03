Nepal Welcomes 7 Lac Tourists In Past 9 Months

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Nepal welcomed nearly 7 lac tourists in the first nine months of 2023 as the Himalayan nation gradually recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as per data released by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

According to NTB, a total of 6,92,372 tourists entered the country by air from January to September in 2023.

“We have achieved 98 per cent recovery in tourist arrival in September 2023,” said Mani Lama, Director, Nepal Tourism Board, adding,“The government has set a target of bringing in one million foreign tourists in 2023.”

In September alone, 91,012 tourists visited Nepal, of which 28,694 tourists came from India, 8,174 from China, 7,364 from America and 3,716 from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 3,685 tourists came from Australia, 3,640 from the United Kingdom, 3,011 from Sri Lanka, 2,852 from Germany, 2,018 from South Korea and 1,0734 from Israel in September 2023.

In 2022, only 58,314 tourists visited during the same period.

Nepal received 92,604 foreign tourists by air in September 2019, the highest number of tourists before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic had badly hit Nepal's tourism industry with just 584 arrivals registered in September 2020.

The number gradually increased in the following years. Nepal received 9,907 tourists in September 2021 and 58,314 in September 2022, as per NTB.

Tourism is one of the mainstays of the Nepalese economy. It is also a significant source of foreign exchange and revenue. The tourism industry contributed about 6.7 per cent to Nepal's GDP.

Possessing 8 of the 10 world's highest mountains, including Mount Everest, Nepal is a hotspot destination for mountaineers, rock climbers and people seeking adventures. The Hindu, Buddhist and other cultural heritage sites of Nepal and around the year fair weather are also strong attractions for tourists.

