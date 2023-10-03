NONPROFIT 'SHADES OF YOU, SHADES OF ME' HOSTS 2023 MULTICULTURAL MATERNAL MENTAL HEALTH CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference Focuses on Need for Culturally-Diverse Resources, Support for Trauma-Informed Care for Women of Color

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In observance of October's National Depression and Mental Health Screening Awareness Month, "Shades of You, Shades of Me" (SOYSOM), a 501(c)3 maternal mental health advocacy organization, is hosting the 2023 Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference ( ) on October 17-19, 2023. The three-day annual conference will take place in hybrid format, with three viewing options: First, an in-person attendance of the sessions

in Seattle; Second, a ticketed virtual option to view the conference in its entirety; and third, select sessions streamed live via SOYSOM's social media platforms free of charge, creating a truly inclusive, accessible experience.



Shades of You, Shades of Me is hosting the 2023 Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference on October 17-19, 2023.

Continue Reading

This year's theme is "It's a Different World" and explores topics such as the lasting effects of COVID-19 on maternal care in the United States and the need for culturally-relevant resources and support for trauma-informed care. Through the lens of Culture, Conversation and Cultivation, this compelling event brings together thought leaders, community workers, advocates and policy makers for connection, meaningful conversations and lays the groundwork for actionable takeaways.

"I am excited to bring together some of the industry's leaders and changemakers at this year's 2023 Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference," said

Shonita Roach, Executive Director of SOYSOM. "From my personal experience with childhood trauma and postpartum depression, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find affordable, accessible resources and supportive, therapeutic care, while dealing with the emotional turmoil of isolation, fear and judgment. It is my life's mission to advocate for women from varied multicultural backgrounds and to assure them that they are not alone."

According to the CDC , mental health struggles have become the leading cause of maternal mortality in the United States. Maternal mental health education and resources are often overlooked and underfunded; In fact, a recent study shows that more than 40 states in the United States fail to offer access to mental health care and health risk policies. (source: CNN ). With the current health landscape continuing to evolve in response to legislation changes and the lasting effects of COVID-19, SOYSOM is committed to bringing awareness to the reproductive rights and needs of women from diverse backgrounds and dismantling the stigma of mental health.



For guests who choose to attend in-person, the event location is Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle Tacoma International Airport (15920 W Valley Hwy, Seattle, WA 98188).



General admission tickets are now available on the conference website for $250, with discounted student tickets also available.



For more information, including conference sponsorship opportunities, hosting workshops or ticket sales, please visit .

About Shades of You, Shades of Me:

Shades of You, Shades of Me (SOYSOM) is a 501(c)3 organization that builds awareness, advocacy and community surrounding maternal care for women and mothers of diverse cultural backgrounds. The organization's main event, the Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference, is hosted annually and brings together professionals, advocates, community workers and parents from diverse backgrounds to have informed, community-focused conversations surrounding maternal mental health. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Shades of You, Shades of Me