Valor Adds Stephanie Scott As Senior Oil And Gas Accountant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Talented accounting professional is an energy industry veteran and licensed paralegal

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based

specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing , is proud to announce the hiring of Stephanie Scott as a senior accountant. In this role, Scott will be responsible for providing oil and gas

accounting and bookkeeping services for Valor's individual and institutional-based clientele, including mineral rights holders, E&P operators, family offices, private equity firms, and midstream energy companies.

Stephanie Scott

Continue Reading

"We're pleased to add Stephanie Scott to our rapidly growing accounting department," stated Hanna Howard , COO of Valor. "Our new business efforts are driving steady and measured growth, as we continue to onboard a diverse roster of clients. In order to meet their needs and provide best-in-class service, it's important to make sure our oil and gas accounting department is adequately staffed to handle the workload. Stephanie's background and accounting credentials give us great confidence in her ability to serve our clients well into the future."

Stephanie Scott

comes to Valor with impeccable accounting credentials and an extensive amount of previous experience specific to the oil and gas industry. Most recently, Scott served as a senior-level oil and gas accounting officer in the asset management division of J.P. Morgan Chase, where she performed a wide variety of duties, including detailed analyses of oil and gas accounting services integrated with land system data sets. She's also served in a variety of accounts payable and receivables roles for well-known energy giants such as McKesson, Headington Energy Partners, and Pioneer Natural Resources. In addition to her accounting prowess, Scott is also a licensed paralegal, skilled in legal research. Scott received an associate degree of applied science in paralegal studies from Midland College and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Strayer University.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted services in the energy sector, including land management, oil and gas accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of the firm's mineral management and accounting services is mineral ® , Valor's proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track

oil and gas assets . The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory compliance , and other various back-office operations. As one of the premier oil and gas outsourcing companies in Texas, Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

"I'm very excited to work with Valor , a company whose reputation in the oil and gas industry precedes it," stated Scott. "I hope to apply everything I've learned in my accounting career up to this point and contribute to the high level of client services that Valor has established here in Texas and beyond."

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting .

Media Contact:

Jeff Cheatham

972-961-6171

[email protected]



SOURCE Valor