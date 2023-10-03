GTT Recognized With Customer Experience Innovation Award

The award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels. GTT SD-WAN was recognized for delivering secure, real-time network traffic management, greatly increasing bandwidth capacity and generating cost savings through network management efficiencies for businesses.

GTT customer, the Hansgrohe Group, a global manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom fixtures, found GTT Managed SD-WAN provided 100% network availability to each of its 40 locations across the globe, ensuring its employees have immediate and secure access to the information and applications they need to maintain and even improve productivity.

“GTT Managed SD-WAN gives us the additional flexibility and bandwidth we need and the ability to prioritize our most critical communication to ensure our people can collaborate efficiently,” said Matthias Goetz, head of infrastructure and operations, Hansgrohe.

“The customer is at the center of all we do at GTT and we are honored to be recognized by both our customer Hansgrohe and by TMCNet for the experience delivered by the GTT team,” said Lisa Cool, GTT's Chief Marketing Officer.“It's rewarding to our entire GTT team to see the powerful combination of a customer obsessed culture, paired with our capabilities as a managed services provider, coming together to support our clients in achieving their business imperatives.”

“GTT has been selected as a 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC.“We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovations and customer experiences from GTT in 2023 and beyond.”

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices . For more information, visit .

GTT Media Inquiries: