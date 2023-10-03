Holloway House, Inc., Makers Of Quick Shine®, Named 2023 EPA Safer Choice Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORTVILLE, Ind., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holloway House, Inc. , the maker of the consumer brand Quick Shine ® family of floor care products, announced that it was named a 2023 EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year.



This award comes after the company successfully eliminated per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) from its Quick Shine® Floor Care Products. PFAS or“forever chemicals” had been thought to be a vital component in floor care products. In the past, it was believed that water-based coatings could not perform successfully without the presence of these chemicals.

“It has been a long-time desire and goal to remove these forever chemicals from our floor care formulas,” said Chris Eck, President of Holloway House, Inc.“By collaborating closely with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice program, we were able to eliminate PFAS while maintaining our Safer Choice recognition for these formulas.”

Holloway House, Inc. remains the first and only manufacturer to develop floor finish products that have achieved the stringent U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification.“We are honored that the EPA has recognized us as a 2023 Safer Choice Partner of the Year,” said Eck. The company also was named the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2019 and 2022.

"While eliminating forever chemicals was a challenge, our Research & Development Department accomplished this goal while maintaining the top-tier performance and quality our customers expect and deserve,” said Mike Thomas, VP Operations/Chemist at Holloway House, Inc.“We will continue to provide safe and effective products through our long-term partnership with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice program.”

“We believe clean and safe go hand-in-hand and this resonates with consumers who are looking for home care products that deliver better-for-you cleaning,” said Steven Eck, Chief Marketing Officer of Holloway House.“We are honored to be recognized once again as the EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year as we remain committed to Safer Choice clean living that aligns with consumer demands.”

To qualify for the Safer Choice Certification, products must meet the EPA's Safer Choice Standard including stringent human and environmental health criteria. All Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners can be found at .

About Holloway House, Inc.

Holloway House, Inc. cares about the environment, families, and pets. A family company since 1962, Holloway House Products, made in the USA, feature best-in-class formulas that maintain beautiful-looking surfaces. Both Quick Shine® Multi-Surface Floor Finish and Quick Shine® Hardwood Floor Luster use cutting-edge technology and superior-quality Water-Borne Polymers. Quick Shine® Cleaners are plant-based cleaning solutions driven by the cleaning power of natural baking soda. Holloway House has been an EPA Safer Choice Partner since 2008 and was named an EPA Partner of the Year in 2023, 2022, and 2019. More information can be found at .

