Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCY) To Present At 8Th Annual Dawson James Conference

MIAMI, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCY; LUCYW) ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company"), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, will present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida.

Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Konrad Dabrowski, and Vice President of E-Commerce, Mr. Joaquin Abondano, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and deliver the Company's presentation as shown below.

Event: 8th Annual Dawson James Conference



When: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Time: 2:00-2:25 PM in Track One - Preserve Ballroom C

Location: Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter, Florida

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer®, and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

About Dawson James

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey.

