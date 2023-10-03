Jumpcloud And Electric Partner To Bring Enterprise IT To Small Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo. and NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. , the leading open directory platform provider, and Electric , the leader in IT management software for small businesses, today announced a joint partnership to bring secure and affordable enterprise-grade technology to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Electric, serving over 55,000 end users, is one of the latest large partners joining JumpCloud's managed service provider (MSP) program , which spans 60 countries. JumpCloud enters the Electric Partner Program, bringing enterprise IT tech to the SMB market . Both companies are actively evaluating new partnerships for each of their programs.



Electric is in R&D with JumpCloud's device and identity management technology, preparing early access to a select group of customers to test the financial and accessibility benefits of the two companies' integration. JumpCloud's enterprise-grade identity, access, and device management capabilities, bundled with Electric's seamless IT support and management capabilities, allow SMBs to focus on their mission rather than IT.

JumpCloud reimagined the directory to fit the modern world with an open, cloud-based directory for secure, frictionless access from any authorized device to any resource, anywhere. Electric makes technical and often complex initiatives such as security standardization, device management, software provisioning, and employee IT support manageable in one easy-to-use platform.

“The JumpCloud and Electric partnership pairs the best of both for SMBs with limited or no in-house IT teams with affordable, progressive IT capabilities - enabling a whole new generation of companies to take advantage of the cloud,” said Antoine Jebara, co-founder and general manager of MSP products, JumpCloud.“We're excited to have Electric join our partner program and design their next-generation offerings around the JumpCloud platform. Our partnership will enable SMBs with enterprise-level security, allowing them to focus on their mission and scale their companies.”

“Electric and JumpCloud are teaming up to start R&D on a cutting-edge enterprise-level identity, access, and device management system specifically designed for SMBs,” says Joe Fahrner, Chief Revenue Officer, Electric.“Combining our strengths, both commercially and through our product development, brings crucial enterprise security systems within reach of businesses that previously lacked the internal resources to handle them.”

About Electric

Electric's IT platform makes IT easy for users who want to be something other than IT managers. Its technology simplifies the management of employees, devices, applications, and networks while providing compliance-ready reporting. This all-star team of investors backs Electric: Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, 01 Advisors, Primary Venture Partners, Bowery Capital, Slack, Atreides Management, Vintage Investment Partners, Greenspring Associates, and Harmonic Growth Partners.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

